Amoo: Lookman Has Been Exceptional At Atletico Madrid

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has described Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman as an exceptional player at Atletico Madrid.



He made his feelings known on the backdrop of his impressive performance for the club since his arrival in the January transfer window.



The Nigerian international proved decisive in Europe, with his strike helping Atletico Madrid reach the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League semi-finals.



He was also on target as Atletico Madrid lost the Copa del Rey final to Real Sociedad via penalty shootouts on Saturday.

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Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo stated that Lookman has been at the top of his game at Atlético Madrid.



“There is no doubt that Lookman has been exceptional at Atletico Madrid since joining the club. His contributions in terms of goals have been exceptional as well.



“He has added more value to the team, and his impact has been top-notch. I see a big future for Lookman at Atletico Madrid, considering that he has barely spent four months with the squad.



“I expect him to play a big part with the team next season.”





Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Elche CF 2.846 1xbet X Draw 3.7 1xbet Atletico Madrid 2.541 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Over 2.5 goals 6 of the last 10 Atletico Madrid's away matches ended with more than 2.5 goals. Atletico Madrid or Draw Atletico Madrid didn't lose in 10 of their last 15 LaLiga EA Sports matches. Over 1.5 goals 7 of the last 10 Atletico Madrid's away matches ended with more than 1.5 goals.



