Madueke, Odegaard Failed To Turn Up Vs Man City –Ex-Watford Striker

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has criticized the Arsenal trio of Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi, and Martin Odegaard for failing to turn up against Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League game.



Recall that Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to close the gap at the top of the table to three points.



The Premier League title is heading for a dramatic end, with the possibility of Arsenal and Manchester City finishing with the same points at the end of the season.

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However, reacting to the development, Deeney, in a chat with Sky Sports, expressed his displeasure with the performance of Madueke, Odegaard, and Zubimendi at the Etihad Stadium.



“We talk about how great Manchester City are, but you have to say Noni Madueke didn’t turn up, Martin Zubimendi didn’t turn up, Martin Odegaard didn’t turn up, Cristhian Mosquera didn’t turn up, Piero Hincapie didn’t turn up.



“And arguably, he’s a friend of mine, Declan Rice didn’t turn up. When Arsenal have this many players not turning up and putting in a level of performance in that you would expect, you have to question it, you have to question where they were.”



On Arsenal’s upcoming games he added: “Fulham, West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace : you would normally say job done, you know they’re going to win. But West Ham have a bit of form, and they’re fighting for their lives. Fulham and Marco Silva have had this weird season where they’ve not really done anything.”





Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Burnley FC 17.5 1xbet X Draw 9.05 1xbet Manchester City 1.178 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City -1.5 In all of the last 5 meetings against Burnley, Manchester City has won by at least 2 goals. Manchester City -2.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Burnley, Manchester City has won by at least 3 goals. Halftime draw Manchester City has drawn at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches.



