Akanji: I’m Eager To Extend My Stay With Inter Milan

Inter Milan defender Manuel Akanji has expressed his desire to stay at the club, citing his comfort and a successful adaptation to Serie A.



While he is currently focused on finishing the season strong, he anticipates sitting down to formalize his future with the club.



The Swiss international, in a chat with the club’s website, admitted that he spoke with AC Milan in the summer of 2025 but felt Inter was the better fit.

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“The team and coach made it very easy for me to fit in. I feel great playing here in both positions, both in midfield and on the right in a back three. I’ve had a really great season, and we’ll try to finish it strong.



“If and when we win these trophies, the time will come to sit down and decide how to move forward. I feel great here, but I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about it. It will come soon, but right now I’m focused on playing well.



“I spoke to Milan in the summer, but I thought Inter was a better fit for me, and I’d say it worked out. My agent negotiated with the club, and it was better for me to come here.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Torino FC 7.75 1xbet X Draw 5.06 1xbet Inter Milano 1.452 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Inter -1.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Torino, Inter has won by at least 2 goals. Inter over 0.5 goals Inter scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Inter -1.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Inter, Torino has lost by at least 2 goals.



