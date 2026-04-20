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    Akanji: I’m Eager To Extend My Stay With Inter Milan

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Inter Milan defender Manuel Akanji has expressed his desire to stay at the club, citing his comfort and a successful adaptation to Serie A.

    While he is currently focused on finishing the season strong, he anticipates sitting down to formalize his future with the club.

    The Swiss international, in a chat with the club’s website, admitted that he spoke with AC Milan in the summer of 2025 but felt Inter was the better fit.

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    “The team and coach made it very easy for me to fit in. I feel great playing here in both positions, both in midfield and on the right in a back three. I’ve had a really great season, and we’ll try to finish it strong.

    “If and when we win these trophies, the time will come to sit down and decide how to move forward. I feel great here, but I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about it. It will come soon, but right now I’m focused on playing well.

    “I spoke to Milan in the summer, but I thought Inter was a better fit for me, and I’d say it worked out. My agent negotiated with the club, and it was better for me to come here.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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