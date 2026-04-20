Akanji: I’m Eager To Extend My Stay With Inter Milan

Inter Milan defender Manuel Akanji has expressed his desire to stay at the club, citing his comfort and a successful adaptation to Serie A.
While he is currently focused on finishing the season strong, he anticipates sitting down to formalize his future with the club.
The Swiss international, in a chat with the club’s website, admitted that he spoke with AC Milan in the summer of 2025 but felt Inter was the better fit.
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“The team and coach made it very easy for me to fit in. I feel great playing here in both positions, both in midfield and on the right in a back three. I’ve had a really great season, and we’ll try to finish it strong.
“If and when we win these trophies, the time will come to sit down and decide how to move forward. I feel great here, but I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about it. It will come soon, but right now I’m focused on playing well.
“I spoke to Milan in the summer, but I thought Inter was a better fit for me, and I’d say it worked out. My agent negotiated with the club, and it was better for me to come here.”