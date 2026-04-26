FA Cup: Fernandez’s Strike Vs Leeds Sets Up Final Clash With Man City

Chelsea will face Manchester City in this season’s FA Cup final after an Enzo Fernandez goal helped the Blues overcome Leeds United at Wembley this afternoon, chelseafc.com reports.

The last-four tie was a heated encounter; the rivalry between Chelsea and Leeds remains intense more than 50 years after it was forged in this competition.

In its latest chapter, the Blues broke the deadlock midway through the opening period. Pedro Neto was the creator as he won possession, broke forward and crossed for Fernandez to head home beyond Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Pern.

Robert Sanchez was called into action twice during the contest and stepped up for Chelsea when needed, denying Brendan Aaronson in the first half and Joe Rodon in the second.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 1.767 1xbet X Draw 4.06 1xbet Nottingham Forest 4.925 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Chelsea, Nottingham Forest has lost by at least 1 goals. Chelsea win Nottingham Forest has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against Chelsea. Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea has won by at least 1 goals.

Leeds threw everything forward in the final minutes in search of an equaliser, but the Chelsea defence continuously repelled the Whites to ensure they will compete in the FA Cup’s showpiece game for the 17th time.

It is the first occasion Chelsea will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final, which will take place on Saturday 16 May at Wembley.



