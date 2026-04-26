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    La Liga: Adams Subbed On, Ejuke Benched As Sevilla Fall To Osasuna

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Super Eagles striker Akor Adams was in action as Sevilla lost 2-1 to Osasuna in Sunday’s La Liga game.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his 28th appearance, has netted eight goals and bagged three assists in the ongoing season for Sevilla.

    Adams came on in the 86th minute for Oso and had little time to make a positive impact in the game.

    Read Also:Strong, Resilient —Cole Hails Adarabioyo’s Display In Chelsea’s FA Cup Semi-final Win Against Leeds

    On the other hand, his Nigerian compatriot, Chidera Ejuke, was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes.

    Sevilla took the lead in the 69th minute through Maupay before García leveled parity for Osasuna in the 80th minute to the delight of the home supporters.

    However, the host secured the maximum three points in the 99th minute thanks to a beautiful header from Catena.


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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