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    Egypt Team Director Gives Injury Update On Salah

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan has disclosed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has suffered a hamstring tear, which is expected to sideline him for approximately four weeks.

    Recall that Salah suffered a hamstring injury during the Reds’ victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

    Read Also:Strong, Resilient —Cole Hails Adarabioyo’s Display In Chelsea’s FA Cup Semi-final Win Against Leeds

    Salah, 33, has been facing a difficult season at Anfield, scoring 7 league goals this campaign, with a previously announced departure from the club set for the summer.

    Speaking with Reuters, Hassan stated that the Liverpool star will be out for four weeks.

    “He ‌‌has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks of treatment.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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