Egypt Team Director Gives Injury Update On Salah

Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan has disclosed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has suffered a hamstring tear, which is expected to sideline him for approximately four weeks.



Recall that Salah suffered a hamstring injury during the Reds’ victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

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Salah, 33, has been facing a difficult season at Anfield, scoring 7 league goals this campaign, with a previously announced departure from the club set for the summer.



Speaking with Reuters, Hassan stated that the Liverpool star will be out for four weeks.



“He ‌‌has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks of treatment.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 2.469 1xbet X Draw 3.88 1xbet Liverpool FC 2.835 1xbet



