Sanchez Weighs Up Chelsea’s Chances Against Man City In FA Cup Final

Robert Sanchez has weighed up whether Chelsea can go one step further and win the FA Cup.

It’s been a dismal season for Chelsea. One that has seen Calum McFarlane forced into taking caretaker charge on two separate occasions, with the hierarchy sacking both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea’s chances of Champions League football are as good as over. With four Premier League games to play, the best the Blues can realistically hope for is a sixth-placed finish, possibly Champions League.

For that to happen, Chelsea would need to rely on Aston Villa winning the Europa League. But ultimately, Chelsea have endured a poor season, and the only saving grace would be lifting the FA Cup come May.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 1.767 1xbet X Draw 4.06 1xbet Nottingham Forest 4.925 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Chelsea, Nottingham Forest has lost by at least 1 goals. Chelsea win Nottingham Forest has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against Chelsea. Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea has won by at least 1 goals.

Sunday saw Chelsea keep a clean sheet, having managed just four in 23 games under Rosenior and Sanchez was superb on the day, keeping Leeds United at bay.

Indeed, McFarlane described Sanchez as “world-class” for his performance, which included two crucial saves to deny Brenden Aaronson and Anton Stach. But can Chelsea win it? Here is what Sanchez said: “We know that now it’s on us to perform well, to try to get to a final and win a final. If we perform like today, we know it’s possible to do all that. The supporters were brilliant today,” he told Chelsea’s website (via The Chelsea Chronicle).

The last time Chelsea managed to beat Man City was the 2021 Champions League final, beating Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0. So, for Chelsea to go to Wembley and beat Man City, would be a massive surprise.



