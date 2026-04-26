Ligue 1: Nnadi Bags Assist As Marseille Hold Nice

Super Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi bagged an assist as Marseille played out a 1-1 draw against Nice in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international was making his fifth appearance for Marseille this ongoing season.

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Marseille took the lead in the 68th minute thanks to a brilliant assist from Nnadi to set up Højbjerg, who calmly slotted the ball to the net.



However, Nice leveled parity in the 88th minute as Wahi netted from the penalty spot to earn the visitor a vital point.



The draw means Marseille sit sixth on the league standings with 53 points while Nice remain 15th on 30 points.





Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Nantes 5.17 1xbet X Draw 4.365 1xbet Olympique Marseille 1.686 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Olympique Marseille -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against FC Nantes, Olympique Marseille has won by at least 1 goals. BTTS No In 7 of the last 10 Olympique Marseille's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored. Olympique Marseille over 0.5 goals Olympique Marseille scored more than 0.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches.



