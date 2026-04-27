Nwaneri Must Show More Commitment At Marseille –Beye

Marseille manager Habib Beye has described Ethan Nwaneri as a big talent but emphasized that he needs to adapt to the high intensity of Ligue 1.



He made this known after the England international was left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes of the game against Nice on Sunday.

Read Also:Ligue 1: Nnadi Bags Assist As Marseille Hold Nice



Beye sent a warning regarding Nwaneri’s commitment, stating that other players give way more and that he must prove himself to earn a place in the starting line-up.



While acknowledging his quality, Beye in a chat with the club’s website, noted that there are still aspects of his game that need to be much stronger, such as his defensive skills and consistency in training, to compete effectively for a starting position.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Nantes 5.17 1xbet X Draw 4.365 1xbet Olympique Marseille 1.686 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Olympique Marseille -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against FC Nantes, Olympique Marseille has won by at least 1 goals. BTTS No In 7 of the last 10 Olympique Marseille's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored. Olympique Marseille over 0.5 goals Olympique Marseille scored more than 0.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches.

“He’s a quality player, but he has to give us way more in his day-to-day commitment. Other players gave way more,” said Beye.



