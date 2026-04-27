Nwaneri Must Show More Commitment At Marseille –Beye

Marseille manager Habib Beye has described Ethan Nwaneri as a big talent but emphasized that he needs to adapt to the high intensity of Ligue 1.
He made this known after the England international was left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes of the game against Nice on Sunday.
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Beye sent a warning regarding Nwaneri’s commitment, stating that other players give way more and that he must prove himself to earn a place in the starting line-up.
While acknowledging his quality, Beye in a chat with the club’s website, noted that there are still aspects of his game that need to be much stronger, such as his defensive skills and consistency in training, to compete effectively for a starting position.
“He’s a quality player, but he has to give us way more in his day-to-day commitment. Other players gave way more,” said Beye.