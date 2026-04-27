Rice Insists Arsenal Ready To Win This Season’s EPL Title

Declan Rice has said Arsenal are ready to be crowned Premier League champions this season despite surrendering nine points lead to Manchester City.

The Gunners reclaimed top spot in the league table after a hard fought 1-0 win against Newcastle United at the Emirates last weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side could go six points clear of their title rivals if they overcome Fulham next weekend.

“That’s what it’s been all season and that’s what we want it to be towards the end of the season – staying top, staying positive,” Rice was quoted on Arsenal News Channel X handle.

Also Read: Supercomputer Predicts EPL Table As Arsenal Reclaim Top Spot

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.483 1xbet X Draw 4.77 1xbet Fulham FC 7.6 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Fulham under 2.5 goals Fulham scored less than 2.5 goals in 13 of the last 15 matches. Fulham under 1.5 goals Fulham scored less than 1.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches. No Draw Fulham didn't draw in 12 of their last 15 Premier League matches.

“There are four games to go and that’s what we want to do, keep winning more matches and we’re going to be ready for that.

“The three points against Newcastle yesterday were massive. After the week we had against Manchester City, we knew with five games left, we have to win all five. To tick that one off was a real boost, so we’re really, really happy with the win.”

Attention will now shift to the UEFA Champions League semi-final where Arsenal will be guests to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

In their first meeting in the group stage, Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners.



