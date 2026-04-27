I Want To Win Trophies –Sesko Speaks Ahead Man United Vs Brentford

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has expressed his desire to win trophies at Old Trafford.



The Slovenian international stated this ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash against Brentford.



Under the guidance of interim manager Michael Carrick, who took over in January, United has seen a resurgence in form, closing in on a Champions League spot.

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Speaking to Sky Sports, Sesko stated that the project and future at Manchester United are what excites him most.



“I think we did great. Still, (there are) some games left but I think we’re doing great,” he told Sky Sports.



“We have a great spirit in the team. I would like to really achieve some trophies here. Of course we need to do a lot for it, but I believe we have the capacity to do that.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 2.007 1xbet X Draw 3.88 1xbet Brentford FC 3.85 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester United win Brentford has lost all of their last 4 away meetings against Manchester United. Under 3.5 goals All of the last 4 meetings hosted by Manchester United against Brentford ended with less than 3.5 goals. Manchester United -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Premier League home matches, Manchester United has won by at least 1 goals.



