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    NPFL: Niger Tornadoes Get Cash Incentive To Beat Kwara United

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Niger Tornadoes players have been promised a ₦2 million bonus as motivation to secure victory over Kwara United in their Matchday 36 clash of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

    Danjuma Abdul Masu, Chairman of the Niger State Sports Commission, made the pledge to the players.

    Masu explained that the incentive is intended to boost the players’ morale and motivate them to go all out for victory against the Harmony Boys.

    Read Also:NPFL: El-Kanemi’s Abdulrahman Targets Golden Boot

    The Ikon Allah Boys are battling to escape relegation this season.

    The Minna club currently sit 14th on the NPFL table with 43 points, three points clear of the relegation zone.

    Niger Tornadoes will host Kwara United at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna on Sunday.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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