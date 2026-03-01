These Are Key Games That You Have To Win –Vieira Reacts To Arsenal’s Win Against Chelsea

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has said the Gunners hard-fought win against Chelsea are the kind of key games to get three points from to emerge league champions.

The Premier League leaders restored their five-point lead at the top of the league table thanks to a 2-1 win against Chelsea at the Emirates.

William Saliba and Jurrien Timber both scored from corners to secure the victory.

The Blues Chelsea equalised through Piero Hincapie’s own goal but were reduced to 10 men following Pedro Neto’s red card for a foul on Gabriel Martinelli.

“These are key games that you have to win and it doesn’t matter if you play good or bad and today was one of those games for Arsenal,” Vieira said after the game.

“I think the key moment in this season is going to be when Arsenal and Man City play, because after that fixture I don’t see either team losing.”



