NPFL: Remo Stars End Barren Run, Insurance Thrash Ikorodu City

Remo Stars ended their barren run in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, edging past Katsina United 2-0 in Ikenne on Sunday.

Haruna Hadi grabbed a brace for Remo Stars in the game.

The Sky Blue Stars remain in 19th position on the table despite the win.

Rangers moved to the summit courtesy of a 2-0 win over Nasarawa United.

Godwin Obaje, and Chidiebere Nwobodo got the goals for the Flying Antelopes.

Rivers United dropped to second position after going down 1-0 to Bayelsa United in the South South derby.

Temple Emekayi’s own goal separated both teams on the night.

Nine-time champions Enyimba held Kun Khalifat to a 1-1 draw in Aba.

James Ekebuike gave Kun Khalifat the lead seven minutes before the break.

Ekenne Awazie restored parity for Enyimba five minutes from time.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance thrashed Ikorodu City 4-0 .

Alex Oweilayefa bagged a hat-trick for Insurance, while Wisdom Udom scored the other goal.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars beat Kano Pillars 2-1.

Sodiq Ibrahim gave Shooting Stars the lead on the half hour mark, while Qamar Adegoke doubled the advantage in the 63rd minute.

Mustapha Jibrin reduced the deficit for Kano Pillars 11 minutes from time.

Full Results

Bayelsa United 1-0 Rivers United

Bendel Insurance 4-0 Ikorodu United

Enyimba 1-1 Kun Khalifat

Niger Tornadoes 2-0 Warri Wolves

Rangers United 2-0 Nasarawa United

Remo Stars 2-0 Katsina United

Shooting Stars 2-1 Kano Pillars



By Adeboye Amosu



