UCL: UCL: Why I’d Prefer Arsenal Over Bayern In Round Of 16 —Leverkusen Coach

Bayer Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand has explained why he would prefer to face Arsenal than Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16.

Leverkusen booked their place in the next stage after eliminating Olympiacos 2-0 on aggregate.

Speaking after the match, Hjulmand said he would welcome a tie against Arsenal to avoid another domestic showdown.

“Because of a German team and perhaps playing Bayern four times, Arsenal would be better for a bit of variety,” Hjulmand said according to arsenalnews.co.uk.

“They are the best teams in Europe. We want to play against the best and are looking forward to this big challenge.”

Arsenal have been unstoppable in this season’s Champions League, winning all eight group-stage matches against sides including Bayern, Atletico Madrid and Atalanta.

Their perfect record secured top spot in the group with 24 points, ensuring automatic qualification for the round of 16 and bypassing the February play-off round.

The Gunners could face Leverkusen or Atalanta in the last-16. The Serie A club advanced past Borussia Dortmund in the play-offs.



