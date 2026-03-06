Cristiano Ronaldo Is Great — Trump Tells Messi

United States President Donald Trump may have sparked more controversy surrounding the Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo debate during Inter Miami’s visit to the White House, Gulf News reports.

Messi saw the funny side of Trump’s comments, as the 47th president of America name dropped Ronaldo during a lengthy speech at the White House.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner greeted Trump with a handshake after being introduced to the people present in the Oval Office.

“It’s my privilege to say what no other president has ever said before, welcome to the White House Lionel Messi,” said Trump.

The Messi v Ronaldo debate has divided football fans across the globe for almost two decades now. Fans compare their achievements, playing styles, and records to decide who is the better player.

Messi is often praised for his incredible dribbling, vision, and playmaking ability, while Ronaldo is known for his athleticism, goal-scoring power, and physical strength.

The rivalry became especially intense during their time in La Liga, when Messi played for FC Barcelona and Ronaldo played for Real Madrid.

During that period, they regularly competed for trophies and individual awards like the Ballon d’Or, pushing each other to extraordinary levels.

During his speech, with the Inter Miami squad stood behind him after being invited to the White House following their 2025 MLS Cup victory, Trump mentioned that his son, Barron, was a big fan of both Messi and Ronaldo.

“He (Barron) is a big fan of yours,” Trump said to Messi.

“He thinks you’re just a great person. He’s a tremendous fan of yours, as well as a gentleman named Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is a great, some big champions, some great, great athletes in that sport.”

The World Cup winner made MLS history becoming the first player to win the Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons.

Addressing Messi, Trump added: “Leo claimed the 47th trophy of his incredible career – the most of all time.

“You could have gone anywhere in the world, any team in the world, and you chose Miami. I just want to thank you for bringing us all on this ride.”

Ever controversial, Trump also mentioned another football icon, Pelé, and questioned whether the Brazilian legend was better than his Argentine visitor, Messi.

Trump added: “I shouldn’t say this because I’m old, but I watched Pele play. I don’t know, you may be better than Pele. Pele was pretty good.”



