Amoo: NPFL Clubs Must Be Doing Better In CAF Competitions

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has expressed disappointment with the performance of clubs in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) at this year’s CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.



Recall that Kwara United and Abia Warriors crash out of the CAF Confederation Cup after losing to Asante Kotoko and Djoliba in the first preliminary round.



Abia Warriors were pipped 1-0 by Djoliba FC for a 2-1 aggregate defeat to seal their exit from the competition. While Kwara United also fell 1-0 at the MKO Abiola Stadium, their makeshift home ground, to Asante Kotoko of Ghana. The 5-3 aggregate loss sent them out of CAF CC.



Also, Rivers United have crashed out of the CAF Champions League group stages. Rivers United have failed to win a group-stage match after six games and finish bottom of Group A with just one point. They have also lost all three home matches in the group stage in this season’s competition.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo stated that there is a need for clubs in the NPFL to invest massively in developing the game and be competitive with other clubs in Africa.

“It’s so disappointing that Nigerian clubs failed to make an appreciative impact both in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup this season.



“The North Africans who are always doing well at the competitions are known to always invest massively in their players, coaches, and training facilities. It is not enough to win a league title and then sell some of your important players out. There is a need to keep these players, and that is where money comes in.



“You don’t need Rivers United, Kwara United, and Abia Warriors to do magic at the continental level when some of the key elements that make a club are followed through. Yes, we have the quality players, but that is not enough to win you the CAF Champions League or CAF Confederation Cup.”



