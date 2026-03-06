Osimhen Will Be An Ideal Replacement For Kane At Bayern Munich –Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will perfectly replace Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane at the club.



According to FootMercato, Bayern is considering a significant move for Osimhen, with Kompany having reportedly monitored the striker since his early career.



Despite Kane’s impressive 45 goals in 37 appearances this season, Bayern is looking ahead, especially with Kane’s contract expiring in 2027. They see Osimhen as an ideal long-term replacement.

Reacting to the development, Ekpo told Completesports.com that the Nigerian international has the quality to fill into Kane’s shoes at Bayern Munich.



“This may sound like speculation, but then there may be an element of truth in Bayern Munich’s move to have Osimhen as an ideal replacement for Kane.



“Mind you, Osimhen has shown that he can score goals and provide assists as well at Galatasaray. He’s a natural goal machine like Kane, and I am not surprised Bayern are showing interest in signing him.”



