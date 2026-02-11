NPFL Fines Wikki Tourists N7.5m For Security Breach

Wikki Tourists have been fined N7.5m by the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, for providing adequate and effective security during their matchday 25 encounter against Katsina United, reports Completesports.com.

The keenly contested encounter ended in a 4-4 draw.

Wikki Tourists supporters were accused of displaying unsporting behaviour capable of bringing the game into disrepute.

They also threw dangerous objects, including stones at the away team, and match officials.

The Bauchi Elephants have also banished from their home ground, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium as part of the punishment.

Wikki Tourists’ home matches will now played at the New Jos Stadium.

The club have 48 hours from the date of notification of the sanctions to appeal.



