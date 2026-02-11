EXCLUSIVE: Nwabali Ready For Europe After AFCON Heroics — Eguma

Former Enyimba and Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma, has exclusively told Completesports.com that Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, is good enough for Europe’s top leagues following his impressive back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) performances.

Nwabali was between the sticks when the Super Eagles finished runners-up at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, and also at the 2025 edition in Morocco, where Nigeria secured the bronze medal.

Eguma spoke against the backdrop of reported interest from Raja Casablanca of Morocco and Tanzania’s Simba SC in the Nigerian shot-stopper.

The goalkeeper recently severed ties with South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side, Chippa United.

Super Eagles Goalie Attracts North And East African Interest

With Simba believed to be leading the race for his signature, Eguma maintained that the final decision rests with the player.

“It’s his career. So it’s his prerogative to make a choice as to which of the teams offers the best welfare and career-enhancing factors,” Eguma said.

Eguma was assistant coach of Enyimba when they won the 2004 CAF Champions League title.

Europe Should Be Nwabali’s Next Destination — Eguma

The experienced tactician insisted that Europe should be the natural next step for the Super Eagles goalkeeper.

“But I think with two AFCON medals — silver and bronze — as Nigeria’s Super Eagles goalkeeper, Europe should be the next career bus stop for him,” he added.

Qualities That Make Nwabali Europe-Ready

Eguma further highlighted the goalkeeper’s attributes, stressing that he has little left to prove on the African stage.

“Good height, fantastic physical presence, astonishing reflexes and mental alertness — he has nothing more to prove.

“But like I said earlier, it’s his career and his next club is his personal choice to make,” Eguma, a former Nigeria U-23 Olympic Eagles assistant coach, concluded.

