Nwabali: ‘I’m Open To Any Club’

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has disclosed that he prepared to play anywhere after leaving South Africa’s Chippa United.



Recall that the Nigerian international has been linked with several clubs, including South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, Moroccan outfit Raja Club Athletic, Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, a potential switch to the Rwandan league, and English Championship club Queens Park Rangers.



However, the 29-year-old free agent, whose profile soared after impressive AFCON performances, told Sports Nights Amplified with Andile Ncube that there are no restrictions, and his priority is a project that brings happiness.



“I can play anywhere I want to play; there is no restriction,” Nwabali said.

“I am open to any club, local or international. Football deals with happiness, and my happiness comes first.



“There are no calls yet. The only calls are from my family and friends and people who are shocked at the news.



“Nothing changed. In football, you wait for the right moment. You really need to enjoy where you are.”



