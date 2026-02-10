Mourinho Set To Become Coach Of Super Eagles Forward

Jose Mourinho could emerge as a shock candidate for the managerial position at Kelechi Iheanacho’s Celtic, which is scheduled to become vacant again this summer, according to SportsBoom.

Although Ange Postecoglou, who led the Glaswegians to five major trophies during his previous spell at Parkhead is widely tipped to make a return, our sources have been told the Portuguese’s name has also been raised by at least one influential figure behind the scenes as a potential successor to Martin O’Neil.

Former Leicester City chief O’Neil accepted the role on an interim basis following Wilfried Nancy’s disastrous spell in charge, but is scheduled to relinquish it at the end of the season.

And, if Postecoglou decides against rejoining the 55-time Scottish champions, Mourinho is seen as someone with both the profile and personality to galvanise a club and support base which has become disconnected in recent months.

Mourinho, one of the greatest coaching talents of his generation having led Porto, Chelsea, Internazionale and Real Madrid, is currently in charge of Benfica after leaving Fenerbahce.

But his time at the Estadio de Luiz is not going smoothly, with a group of hardcore fans recently descending upon the squad’s training base to protest at a perceived series of disappointing performances.

That has prompted speculation Mourinho and his paymasters will decide to mutually part company before this summer’s World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.



