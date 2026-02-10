Done Deal: Nigerian Forward Seals Loan Move To Latvian Club Daugavpils

Nigerian forward Joel Yakubu has joined Latvian club BFC Daugavpils on loan, reports Completesports.com.

Yakubu moved to Daugavpils from Czech First Division club, Slovan Liberec.

The 20-year-old, according to the club will link up with his new teammates during pre-season ahead of the start of the new season.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with the Czech club Slovan Liberec for the loan of winger Joel Yakubu until the end of the season,” the club said in a statement.

“Joel has successfully proven himself in test matches and will delight us with his performances throughout the season. Yakubu will join the team’s pre-season squad ahead of the start of the Latvian Higher League.”

The young forward linked up with Slovan Liberec from Abuja-based side Mahanaim FC in 2024.

He is yet to make an appearance for Slovan Liberec’s first team.

By Adeboye Amosu



