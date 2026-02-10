Done Deal: Abdullahi Joins Danish Club Aarhus Fremad From Sporting Lagos

Sporting Lagos have announced the transfer of their striker Yusuf Abdullahi to Danish outfit Aarhus Fremad, reports Completesports.com.

Yusuf,18, moved to Denmark after three years with the Nigeria National League, NNL, club.

The youngster progressed from Sporting Lagos’ youth team to the main squad.

The forward scored on his first team debut for Sporting Lagos.

Yusuf made history as first-ever academy graduate to achieve the feat in the club’s history.

This season, he has recorded two assists in four appearances.

The transfer is part of Sporting Lagos’ long-term commitment to discovering, developing, and exporting elite Nigerian talent through credible global routes and trusted football partnerships.

By Adeboye Amosu



