NPFL: Bendel Insurance Teen Striker Ubiomo Promises More Goals After First League Strike

Bendel Insurance youngster, Efe Ubiomo, has assured fans and supporters of the Benin Arsenals that more goals will come from his boots as the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season enters a crucial stage, Completesports.com reports.

The highly-rated 16-year-old forward scored his first NPFL goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Enyimba at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Ubiomo’s Goal Seals Bendel Insurance Win Over Enyimba

Ubiomo struck in the 76th minute to double Bendel Insurance’s advantage, restoring calm at a time when Enyimba were piling on pressure in search of an equaliser.

The youngster’s fantastic goal — with a shot struck from outside the box —effectively killed off the contest, much to the delight of the home supporters.

Ubiomo Promises More Goals For Bendel Insurance

Speaking after the game, Ubiomo expressed confidence that the goal was just the beginning of many more to come.

“They should expect more of this because I’ll keep the goals coming, by the special grace of God,” the teenage forward said when asked what fans should expect next after his maiden NPFL strike.

Relief And Joy After Breaking The Deadlock

Ubiomo admitted the goal brought relief to the entire team, who had been under sustained pressure before he found the back of the net.

“I feel so happy and super excited because after the goal, there was a bit of calmness in the team. I’m full of joy,” he said.

“We were under pressure from Enyimba before I scored. Everybody — the players, fans and everyone in the stadium — was on edge. Thank God the goal removed all that pressure.”

Bendel Insurance Teen Reflects On ‘Great’ First NPFL Goal

Reflecting on the match against nine time Nigeria Champions, Enyimba, Ubiomo described his first Premier League goal as a ‘great’ goal.

“First of all, I want to say a very big thank you to God Almighty for this great privilege. This is my first goal of the season and I feel very happy seeing the fans happy as well. I can say it’s a great goal,” he added.

“I’m grateful to my teammates for working together to win this match and for helping me score my first NPFL goal of the season. We’ll continue to work hard and I believe more goals will come.”

By Sab Osuji



