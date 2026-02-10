Nigerian-Born Defender Wins Rangers’ POTM Award

Emmanuel Fernandez has been named winner of Rangers’ Player of the Month award for January, reports Completesports.com.

Rangers conceded just once in four league outings during the month under review.

Fernandez’s impressive displays at the heart of defence was a contributing factor.

The Nigerian-born defender arrived Ibrox from English club Peterborough United last summer.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Scottish Premiership.

Fernandez has contributed four goals in 15 league appearances for the Gers this season.

The Light Blues will be in action against Motherwell on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu






