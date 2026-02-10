Sundowns Suspend Performance Analyst For ‘Leaking’ Tactical Information To Former Coach

The Mamelodi Sundowns technical team has been thrown into turmoil as allegations of leaking tactics and information has surfaced ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League Group C decider against MC Alger, Idiski Time reports.

Sundowns, who return to OR Tambo today, secured a point after a 1-1 draw with St Eloi Lupopo on Sunday, while MC Alger beat Al Hilal 2-1 to take ‘the Group of Death’ to the final round.

All four teams with the possibility of qualification and elimination, and if the scripts of the finale of former head coach Rulani Mokwena returning to Loftus Versfeld wasn’t enough as the decider, there’s now been serious accusations within the camp.

iDiski Times sources have confirmed a member of the technical team, who has been at the club for over a decade has been suspended with immediate effect, pending an investigation over leaking tactical and training information and access codes for data platforms used by the current technical team.

Also Read: Premier League Title Race Not Over Yet –Haaland Warns Arsenal

Amidst the current situation, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso hinted at potential challenges stating he hopes the upcoming game will be ‘fair’ with suggestions that Mokwena and MCA may have an advantage.

“We’re now starting the preparation for the next one [game], we need to eat, rest, travel home, check up on the level of the player, and then hope in the next match we have a full stadium,” he said after the draw against Lupopo in Lubambushi.

“We need only one thought, support the team, not anything more, I hope the opponent doesn’t guess, or know how we’re going to play, I hope it’s controlled so that we can have a fair game on our side.”

Sundowns and MC Alger face off at Loftus Versfeld in what will be the first time Mokwena has returned to the stadium since his exit – on Saturday afternoon.



