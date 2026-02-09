Porto Boss Provides Fitness Update On Moffi Ahead Sporting Lisbon Clash

FC Porto head coach Francesco Fariolli has provided a fitness update on Terem Moffi ahead of his side’s Primeira Liga clash with Sporting Lisbon, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi is lacking match fitness with his last competitive appearance for OGC Nice against Lorient last November.

The Nigeria international started training with the Dragons last week Tuesday after arriving on loan from Nice on the final day of the winter transfer window.

“Seko and Terem are working to get in top form; it will take time to get them to the level the others are already at, but they are working well with the performance department to maximize every opportunity to accelerate the process,”Fariolli said ahead of the game.

“They might be part of tomorrow’s (today) game, but it depends on how the game goes and the final hours to decide the starting eleven and who plays.

” Martim trained with the team; he left the Casa Pia game with a small problem, which we managed well at the beginning of the week. Today we had the whole team back on the pitch to train and be ready to be on the pitch.”



