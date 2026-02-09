Okoye Is An Outstanding Goalkeeper –Davis

Udinese forward Keinan Davis has described Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.



Davis made this known in an interview with Ratings, where he lauded the Nigerian international for always coming to the rescue of the team in some games in Serie A.

“Maduka is a very good goalkeeper. He was at Watford when I was there as well, so when I came here, obviously, I knew him,.



“He didn’t begin the start of the season with us, but he’s been playing since, and he played last year.



“The game against Frosinone, where I scored, some people don’t remember but he was very good in this game… he helped us a lot. They had a lot of opportunities to score, and he saved us a lot,” he said



