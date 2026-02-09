Close Menu
    Sadiq: Playing Against Real Madrid Is Always Difficult Game

    Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq has reflected on Valencia’s loss to Real Madrid in Sunday’s La Liga game.

    The Nigerian international, who came on as a second-half substitute, told Sporty TV that facing Real Madrid was a special moment.

    “Football is about going up and waking up again.

    “We got knocked, but now it’s a perfect time for us to come back. It’s a good game like this against big rivals,” the Super Eagles forward said in an interview with Sporty TV.

    “Playing against Real Madrid is always a special, difficult game because they’re a big team.

    “The right moment is when you get onto the pitch and do what you’re meant to do against them. That’s the most important.”


