NPFL: We’ll Keep Fighting –Awazie Speaks Ahead Warri Wolves Vs Enyimba

Enyimba forward Ekene Awazie says he’s confident the team will bounce back to winning ways against Warri Wolves ahead of Sunday’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash.



Recall that the People’s Elephant have drawn two of their last matches against Rivers United and Kun Khalifat in the league. Enyimba’s last win was against Bayelsa United on February 1st, 2026.



Currently sitting 15th on the table, Awazie, who scored the goal against Kun Khalifat, told the club’s website that Enyimba will continue to fight for the points and will never give up.

“Yeah, sure! That’s what they know Enyimba for. We never say die, we keep fighting.



“It’s just the mindset. If we put our minds together that we are going to get there, we’ll get there. We’ll get the points.



“It’s just the beginning; we’ll start getting it right.”



