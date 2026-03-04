Celtic Boss Provides Update On Iheanacho’s Fitness

Celtic manager Martin O’Neill has opened up on Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho’s fitness level ahead of tonight’s Scottish League game against Aberdeen.



In a chat with Celticway, O’Neill stated that the Nigerian international will face a last-minute fitness test to determine his availability for Aberdeen’s clash.



“But I think he’s got a good ability to hold it up. It’s just in terms of full fitness and things, that’s a bit of a concern.

“It is possible. When I finish here, we’ve just finished the training, so I’ll just go and see how people are at this minute.



“But yes, anything’s possible. The way we played first half (against Rangers), anything is possible.”



Iheanacho has not started a game for Celtic since October and has struggled for regular minutes after suffering a hamstring injury that month.



Although he returned to action in December, he has found himself out of favour, first under Wilfried Nancy and now seemingly under O’Neill.



