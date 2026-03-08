NPFL: It’s Three Points Or Nothing –Okere Speaks Ahead Warri Wolves Vs Enyimba

Enyimba star Daniel Okere has expressed optimism that the team will pick up the maximum points in today’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash against Warri Wolves.



Recall that the People’s Elephant have drawn two of their last games and are currently sitting 16th on the league standings.



Speaking with the club’s website, Okere stated that Enyimba will do everything to pick up the three points against Warri Wolves.

“We are here in Ozoro to face Warri Wolves on Sunday,” he noted. “Everybody is ready; the players are fully psyched. We are physically and mentally ready.



“Unfortunately, last Sunday we couldn’t get the maximum three points against Kun Khalifat in Aba. But we know that come today, we are going to get it here in Ozoro, Delta State.



“We ask for your support. We ask for patience from the supporters.



“This is Enyimba – the biggest club in Nigeria and West Africa in general. We’ll get it right. Up Enyimba!”



