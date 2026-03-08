Obasogie Has Been Vindicated Of Match-Fixing Allegations –Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel has disclosed that he’s delighted with news that Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie has been cleared of match-fixing allegations following an internal investigation.



The development brings relief to the Super Eagles’ shot-stopper, who had earlier been suspended while the club looked into concerns raised after a series of mistakes in recent matches.



However, after thorough investigations, the Tanzanian side, Singida Black Stars, announced there was no evidence of manipulation or gambling by the goalkeeper.

Read Also:Osimhen Lucky To Escape Red Card Against Besiktas — Yalçın



Reacting to the development, Unuanel, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that he’s delighted Obasogie has been vindicated.



“It’s great news to know that Obasogie has been cleared of any form of match-fixing allegations that were leveled against him.



“I am happy that he has been vindicated and he can focus on his football for both club and country without any distraction.”



