    Obasogie Has Been Vindicated Of Match-Fixing Allegations –Unuanel

    Austin Akhilomen

    Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel has disclosed that he’s delighted with news that Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie has been cleared of match-fixing allegations following an internal investigation.

    The development brings relief to the Super Eagles’ shot-stopper, who had earlier been suspended while the club looked into concerns raised after a series of mistakes in recent matches.

    However, after thorough investigations, the Tanzanian side, Singida Black Stars, announced there was no evidence of manipulation or gambling by the goalkeeper.

    Reacting to the development, Unuanel, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that he’s delighted Obasogie has been vindicated.

    “It’s great news to know that Obasogie has been cleared of any form of match-fixing allegations that were leveled against him.

    “I am happy that he has been vindicated and he can focus on his football for both club and country without any distraction.”


