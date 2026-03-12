EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Protest: FIFA’s Delayed Verdict May Mean No Case Against DR Congo – Bonfrere

Former Nigeria coach Jo Bonfrere has exclusively told Completesports.com that FIFA’s delay in delivering a verdict on the high-profile petition filed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the alleged fielding of ineligible players by DR Congo national football team during the Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off clash could indicate that the world football governing body has not found anything significant in the complaint.

The 79-year-old Dutchman, who guided Nigeria to football gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, spoke on Wednesday from his home in the Netherlands.

Super Eagles Protest: Bonfrere Jo Questions FIFA’s Delay

“I think FIFA do not seem to have found any wrongdoing by DR Congo in the petition. That could be the reason they are still investigating,” Bonfrere said.

The veteran tactician, who also helped Nigeria secure silver at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations, believes the global body has had sufficient time to conclude its review.

“Otherwise, I think it is quite enough time for FIFA to investigate the allegation and come up with a verdict,” he added.

Timeline Before Crucial World Cup Play-Off

The intercontinental play-off is scheduled to take place in Mexico from 23–31 March 2026, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to run from 11 June to 19 July 2026 across Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Bonfrere believes the prolonged silence from FIFA could signal that the case may not favour Nigeria.

“FIFA still investigating Nigeria’s protest till now may show they have not seen anything wrong with DR Congo,” he explained.

“Otherwise, I think it is enough time for them to resolve the matter and release their verdict so the issue can rest.

“But keeping quiet – or should I say still investigating it – less than two weeks before the play-off kicks off could mean they have not found anything wrong with DR Congo.”

Bonfrere Warns Super Eagles Cannot

Afford Another World Cup Absence

The former Nigeria boss stressed that missing another World Cup would be a major disappointment for Nigerian football.

“It will not be nice for the Super Eagles to miss the 2026 World Cup finals after they were unable to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” Bonfrere said.

Bonfrere’s Long History With The Super Eagles

Bonfrere served as assistant coach to Clemens Westerhof when Nigeria won silver at the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations in Algiers, bronze at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal, and gold at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

He was also part of the Super Eagles technical crew at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Nigeria’s maiden appearance at the tournament.

By Sab Osuji



