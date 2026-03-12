Sevilla Sweat Over Ejuke’s Fitness Ahead Barcelona Showdown

Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke is an injury doubt for Sevilla’s LaLiga clash with Barcelona, reports Completesports.com.

The Rojiblancos will be guests of Barcelona at the Sportify Camp Nou on Sunday.

Ejuke, according to Mundodeportivo was not involved in team’s training on Wednesday due to discomfort.

The pacy winger carried out separate exercises designed specifically by the club’s medical staff.

Sevilla are however optimistic he will be available to face Barcelona on Sunday.

Ejuke provided an assist in the Rojiblancos 4-1 victory over Barcelona earlier in the season.

He has registered one goal, and one assist in 22 league appearances for Sevilla this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



