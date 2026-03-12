Done Deal: Nigerian Winger Joins Spanish Club Real Valladolid

Nigerian winger Sani Buhari has linked up with Spanish Segunda Division club Real Valladolid, reports Completesports.com.

Buhari joined the White and Violets on a free transfer after severing ties with Armenian club FC Pyunik.

The 22-year-old signed a two-and-half- year contract with Real Valladolid.

The speedy winger will team up with another Nigerian, Ibrahim Alani at the club.

Buhari could make his debut for

Fran Escribá’s side against Leganes on Saturday.

Real Valladolid are currently 18th in the 22-team Segunda Division with 33 points from 29 matches, two points above the relegation zone.

By Adeboye Amosu



