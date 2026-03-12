Iwobi Insists Fulham Will Battle On Until Final Day

Alex Iwobi has said Fulham will keep fighting hard until the end of the season, reports Completesports.com.

The London club have struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

Fulham have lost four of their last six Premier League games.

Sky Bet Championship club Southampton also eliminated Marco Silva’s side from the Emirates FA Cup last weekend.

Iwobi is however optimistic they will turn things around before the end of the campaign.

“Just continue to be positive, continue to be vibrant. I always try to stay positive no matter what,” Iwobi said on his YouTube vlog.

“Results have not been going our way, but we’ll keep our heads up and we’ll keep fighting. We’ll keep going until the season is done, giving 100 per cent.”

Fulham will be away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.



