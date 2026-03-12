Madueke Pleased With Arsenal’s Draw Against Bayer Leverkusen

Noni Madueke insisted Arsenal can be happy with the outcome of their UEFA Champions League encounter with Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunners held Leverkusen to a 1-1 draw in the first-leg of their round 16 tie on Wednesday.

Kai Havertz converted an 89th minute penalty won by Madueke to cancel out Robert Andrich opener for the hosts.

“It’s not amazing; not terrible. I think it’s all to play for in London, in our stadium where we’re so, so good. I think it’s fine, everyone’s fine,’ Madueke said after the game.

“I can’t wait, I know the Emirates atmosphere’s going to be amazing. We’re going to need (our supporters) and we’re confident we’ll get the job done.”

Madueke came on after the hour mark and added: “Whether I start the game or I’m on the bench. I feel like my skillset is unique, so I just try to play my game and thank God to play for this Arsenal team.

“I just picked up the ball and my instinct told me to go, so I just went. Obviously when you see VAR, you just think: ‘oh my days’. But I knew it was a penalty.

“Kai’s a class player. Everybody knows his qualities, everybody knows the strength in depth we have in this team, so whether you start or finish, there’s always room for you to make an impact.”



