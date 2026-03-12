Fenerbahçe Chief Opens Up On Lookman’s Decision To Join Atlético Madrid

Fenerbahçe president Sadettin Saran has addressed the club’s unsuccessful attempt to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman during the winter transfer window.

The Yellow Canaries came close to bringing the Nigeria international to Turkey after tabling a €35 million bid for his services.

However, the move eventually stalled because of disagreements over financial guarantees.

Lookman eventually joined Spanish giants Atlético Madrid.

Saran On Lookman

“On December 19th, as soon as my foreign ban was lifted, I went to Milan for Lookman and met his manager,” the 61-year-old was quoted by STAR.

“Everything went very well. Then we spoke with Atalanta officials and things were positive, but later they asked for a letter of guarantee because they said Turkish clubs sometimes struggle with payments.”

“We told them we owe no one and that we would pay everything. Lookman spoke with our coach two or three times and he wanted to come.”

“Atalanta came again asking for the guarantee. They didn’t want to give the transfer to us — they preferred Atlético Madrid. That’s how the process ended.”

By Adeboye Amosu




