UCL: Galatasaray Legend Thumbs Up Osimhen’s Display Against Liverpool

Galatasaray legend Hasan Şaş has heaped plaudits on Victor Osimhen for his impressive performance in the club’s victory over Liverpool.

Osimhen registered an assist in the Yellow and Reds 1-0 victory over Arne Slot’s side.

Mario Lemina scored the winning goal for the hosts in the seventh minute.

The Nigeria international has scored seven times in the competition this season.

“In the 90+1st minute, Osimhen was near the touchline, with two players behind him, one of them Konate, almost twice Osimhen’s size. This guy was dragging him along,”Şaş told Habersarikirmizi.

“We can’t say enough good things about him. I think he’s more than repaying the fans’ love. He plays with all his heart, from his soul. Hopefully, he’ll continue at Galatasaray.”



