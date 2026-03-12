UCL: Round 16: It Is Not Over —James Believes Chelsea Can Overturn 5-2 Defeat Againt PSG

Chelsea captain Reece James believes the Blues can overturn their 5-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues left the French capital on the end of a 5-2 defeat following a pulsating game at the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea twice came from behind to cancel out strikes from Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele, with Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez on target for Liam Rosenior’s side.

However, a 15-minute spell at the end of the game saw the Parisiens take control of the tie, with late goals from Vitinha and a brace from substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia meaning the Premier League heavyweight have an uphill battle for the second leg in London next week.

Speaking after the game James stated that the tie is only at the halfway stage and is far from over.

Also Read: UCL Round 16: Havertz Late Penalty Earns Arsenal 1-1 Draw At Leverkusen

“Looking at the game overall, it was fairly even after 75 minutes and then the final quarter-of-an-hour sort of ran away from us,’ said the England international. ‘We didn’t finish the way we wanted to and that’s disappointing.

“This is the Champions League and anything can happen. This is the greatest competition in club football and many teams over the years have turned ties around, from bigger deficits than this one facing us.

“We need to put this one behind us and look forward now. We need to react, the game didn’t go our way here but it’s only half-time.

“There’s lots to learn from this game, we know we’ve made it super difficult for ourselves for the second leg but the game is not done, far from it.

“This is a Champions League tie, the best competition at club level, over two legs and we need to reset and go again.

“I’ll say it again to everyone but especially the Chelsea fans. The game is not finished, it’s only half-time. And we will give our all in the second leg.“



