UCL Round 16: Valverde Hat-Trick Puts Man City On Verge Of Exit As PSG Trounce Chelsea

A first-half hat-trick from Federico Valverde handed Real Madrid a dominant 3-0 win over Manchester City in the Bernabéu to put themselves firmly in charge of their UEFA Champions League last-16 encounter.

Valverde had never scored a hat-trick for Madrid before, but found the net with all three of his shots before halftime.

City struggled to create much, and can consider themselves fortunate the Arvin was not more than three goals as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a penalty from Vinícius Júnior in the second half.

Madrid had to secure the win without their attacking duo Kilian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham due to injury.

Also Read: UCL Round 16: Havertz Late Penalty Earns Arsenal 1-1 Draw At Leverkusen

In Paris, a costly mistake by Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen led to a late collapse as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s double gave Paris St‑Germain a 5-2 win heading into next week’s second leg tie at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea brought the score back to 2‑2, but Jorgensen’s pass straight to PSG’s Bradley Barcola before being lobbed by Vitinha let the European champions restore their lead for the third time.

Kvaratskhelia, who came on in the second half, curled a wonderful strike from the edge of the box to make it 4-2 before giving Chelsea a mountain to climb by grabbing the fifth goal with a sidefooted finish with virtually last kick of the match.

In the other fixture Bodo Glimt thrashed Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon 3-0.



