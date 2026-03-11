DR Congo Coach Unveils Squad For Intercontinental Playoffs

Democratic Republic of Congo head coach Sébastien Desabre has unveiled his squad

for the intercontinental playoffs.

Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa has returned to the team after missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Defender Dylan Batubinsika, full-back Jeremy Ngakia and winger Grady Diangana are the other players back in the squad.

The Leopards booked their place in the intercontinental playoffs after defeating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final of African playoffs last November.

Goalkeepers: Timothé Fayulu, Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Mathieu Epolo

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jeremy Ngakia, Joris Kayembe, Arthur Masuaku, Steve Kapuadi, Rocky Bushiri, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Dylan Batubinsika

Midfielders: Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Ngala Mukaou, Charles Pickel, Nathanael Mbuku, Brian Silbenga, Grady Diangana, Meshack Elia, Theo Bongonda

Forwards: Fiston Mayele, Cedric Bakambu, Simon Banza, Yoane Wissa



