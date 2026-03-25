Iheanacho Must Improve The Standard Of His Football At Celtic –Sutton

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has advised Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho to up the standard of his football at Celtic.



He made this known on the backdrop of his poor performance against Dundee United at the weekend, a game Celtic lost 2-0.



Speaking with the Record Celtic podcast, Sutton stated that he was unimpressed with the Nigerian international’s general display.

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“It just shows you what a mess, what a muddle Celtic are in. And that’s not ideal. I’ve seen a lot of stuff online, people saying, well, he’s our best striker, Iheanacho.



“But I still think he’s miles off it. I think he does some good things in terms of his link up is OK at times. But I think there were times, and having played that position, I do know a little bit about sending a forward play, I think there were times in the first half where he was just downright lazy.



“And he didn’t work hard enough when balls were being played forward to actually get in a position where he could even be challenging for a ball and a knock down.



“I think maybe fatigue had something to do with that. But it’s been the story of Celtic season in the final third.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea 3 1xBet X Draw 3.98 1xBet Manchester City 2.32 1xBet



