Wearing Such An Important Jersey As Italy’s Is Indescribable —Nigerian Youngster Ahanor

Atalanta Nigerian young defender, Honest Ahanor, has described putting on an important jersey like Italy’s as indescribable.

Born in Aversa, to Nigerian parents, Ahanor has been called up to the U-21 national team of Italy for the first time.

The 18-year-old former Rossoblu youth product was signed by Atalanta last summer for around €17 million and after obtaining Italian citizenship, he responded to coach Silvio Baldini’s call.

With two qualifying matches for Euro 2027 underway, Ahanor attended a press conference on Wednesday to express his excitement at representing the Azzurri.

” Wearing such an important jersey as Italy’s is indescribable , regardless of how many times you’ve worn it, or how many opportunities you’ve had to wear this jersey already.

“Being able to represent your country, the place you live in, which is in your blood, is a powerful feeling.”

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He added: “Being in the national team at 14, 15, or 18 makes little difference; it’s unique. I’m lucky to have Ekhator and Venturino in the squad, and that gave me the opportunity to integrate well from the start ,” the defender said of his former teammates at Genoa.

“The bond and friendship we have will never end, regardless of the distance or the team you play for: being able to reun with the national team is fantastic. The U-21 team, beyond the footballing aspect, has players who are perfect on a human level.”

With the World Cup in sight, there could be the possibility of a call-up from head coach Genaro Gattuso to the senior national team and Ahanor admitted: “Regardless of whether it’s the senior national team or an under-18 team, Italy is always Italy. Obviously that could be an additional satisfaction , but my mind is only on these two matches and thinking about doing well here.”

As a youth player, Ahanor joined the youth academy of Italian side Genoa, and during the 2023/24 season, he played for the club’s under-15, under-16, and under-17 teams.

A left-footed defender, Ahanor mainly plays as a left-back. He can also operate as a center-back, central midfielder, and winger. He is known for his versatility, speed, and strength.



