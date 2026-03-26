Friendly: Iran Target Positive Result Vs Eagles –Abarghouei

Persepolis defender Hossein Abarghouei has expressed confidence that Iran will get a positive result against the Super Eagles ahead of Friday’s clash in the four-nation tournament.



Abarghouei, in an interview with the Tasnim News Agency, stated that the players are physically and mentally prepared for the game despite the ongoing war in Iran.



“Thank God, our training is going very well and we have a very good camp.

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“I hope we can make people happy by getting good results against Nigeria and Costa Rica, because this game is an important step towards participating in the World Cup.



“In the short time we came to Turkey, we practiced well. All the national team players are also professionals and it is not like they have only rested since the war began.



“All the kids have been practicing individually. Our physical condition is good and we can compete with Nigeria.”



