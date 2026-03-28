Friendly: Eagles Were Strong, Physical –Ghalenoei Reacts To Iran’s Loss Vs Nigeria

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has disclosed that the Super Eagles were strong and physical in the team’s 2-1 loss on Friday at the four-nation tournament.



Moses Simon opened the scoring after just five minutes before Nigeria doubled their advantage six minutes into the second half through a well-worked team move. Ademola Lookman provided a precise assist for Adams, who finished calmly to make it 2–0.



Iran pulled one back in the 67th minute through Mehdi Taremi, who finished clinically to set up a tense final phase of the match.

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Reacting after the game, Ghalenoei, in a chat with Tasnim News Agency, praised the Super Eagles’ physical approach to the game and how Iran coped with it.



“I think this was a very useful preparation game, especially since we were able to implement Plan B in defense against a strong and physical team like Nigeria.



“Nigeria was a very good team, and all eleven players on this team play in major European leagues such as Spain, Italy, England, France, Greece and Turkey.



“The national team needs such games. We also tried to use more players. Fortunately, with the new rules and the possibility of making eight substitutions, we had a good opportunity to evaluate different players.”



