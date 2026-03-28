NPFL: Abia Warriors Determined to End Season Strong — Imama

Abia Warriors technical adviser Imama Amapakabo is targeting a strong finish to the end of the season, reports Completesports.com.

The Umu Chineke currently occupy fifth position on the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table with 49 points.

The Umuahia club are targeting a continental ticket for the second consecutive season.

Abia Warriors will face local rivals Enyimba in a matchday 31 encounter in Aba on Sunday.

Imama Reveals Warriors’ Objective

Imama said he is more focused on his team’s remaining seven games than the Abia Derby.

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“It’s not just about this game to me, it’s about the next seven games. We have 21 points to play for, and we’ll play with everything we have,” Imama told the club’s media.

” This game is not more important than any of the other ones. Even if we win this match and drop the rest, it rubbishes everything that we’ve been able to do.

” Our ambition, as I said earlier, is to get back into the continent, and if we have to do that, these seven games are vital.”

Ready For Enyimba

Imama also reflected on the position of his team on the table.

“It’s been a long season, and we’ve played against every other team, and while playing against Enyimba, we don’t look at the current positioning of teams on the league table, rather, we play every team as they come. So, we’ll approach this game as best as we possibly can”, added the former Nigeria U-23 coach.

By Adeboye Amosu



