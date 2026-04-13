UCL: Barca Can’t Overturn 2-Goal Deficit Vs Atletico Madrid –Evra

Former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra believes Barcelona will find it difficult to overturn the two-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in the second leg quarter-final of the Champions League.



While Barça has shown great offensive form this season, Diego Simeone’s sides are known for being tactically rigid, defensive, and ruthless on the counter-attack.



Speaking with Diario Sport, Evra stated that Atletico Madrid will qualify ahead of Barca at the Wanda Metropolitano.

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“Listen, Barcelona fans need to wake up and face reality. I see all those ‘Remontada’ profile pictures everywhere; it’s time to be humble and take them down,” Evra said, as per Diario Sport.



“This isn’t the Barcelona of 2015; that team no longer exists. We’ve seen them crumble time and time again on the big stage, and, quite frankly, they’re not capable of doing it again.



“I have every confidence in Diego Simeone and his players. They’re fighters, they’re well prepared and ready to put a stop to this.



“Barça fans, stay calm and keep quiet, because Europe is a different story… and you’re no longer the kings. I love this sport, but I love the truth even more.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 3.75 1xbet X Draw 4.565 1xbet FC Barcelona 1.887 1xbet



